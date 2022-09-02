COLORADO SPRINGS — A 51-year-old Colorado Springs man will spend years in prison for distribution of cocaine and money laundering.

On Friday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced the sentencing of Armando DeLeon after he pled guilty to drug trafficking and money laundering charges on August 24, 2021.

According to the plea agreement, DeLeon sold approximately three kilograms of cocaine to a confidential informant through a series of transactions from various locations, including his personal residence, between approximately July 26, 2017, and September 15, 2017.

During a search warrant of DeLeon’s residence executed on October 3, 2017, an AR-15-style rifle and two pistols were located, along with over $27,000 cash. DeLeon was prohibited from possessing firearms as a result of a prior felony conviction.

Analysis of the defendant’s bank records show DeLeon maintained a credit card in the name of his business, D&D Detailing. While DeLeon told investigators the business was shut down earlier in 2017, the credit card showed spending activity between July and October.

DeLeon acknowledged making a $7,000 payment on this credit card account in July 2017 that, at least in part, included proceeds from DeLeon’s drug trafficking activity.

“The harm this defendant posed to the community illustrates why FBI Denver’s Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is so crucial,” said Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider. “Whether taking down one individual or a network, this case reflects the valuable partnership the FBI holds with law enforcement agencies to mitigate the distribution of illegal drugs and make our communities safer.”

DeLeon was sentenced on August 31, 2022 to 62 months in prison.