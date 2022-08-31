DENVER, Colo. — The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced on Wednesday that a Colorado Springs man pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.

According to the plea agreement, on July 4, 2021, 23-year-old Nathaniel David Corser met a 19-year-old man at Cottonwood Creek Park in Colorado Springs for a drug deal they had arranged through text messages. At the park, the defendant sold the 19-year-old two blue pills with imprints which said “M” and “30.”

Although the pills appeared to be prescription oxycodone pills, they actually contained fentanyl. Over the course of the next day, the victim ingested both pills. Late in the morning on July 5, the victim’s aunt discovered him dead in his bedroom.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy on July 6, 2021, and ruled his death was a result of fentanyl intoxication.

The plea agreement also states, after the young man’s death, officers found text messages on his phone which appeared to relate to him buying the pills that killed him. A detective with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) used the victim’s phone to communicate with Corser, and arranged to buy more pills.

After the transaction, the CSPD Metro Crime Lab tested the pills and determined they contained fentanyl. A search of Corser’s apartment led to the discovery morphine sulfate pills, fentanyl buccal tablets, tablets with “M” and “30” imprinted on them which contained fentanyl, one loaded semi-automatic 9mm handgun, and a second loaded 9mm magazine.

Corser faces a mandatory minimum of 20 years in prison, and will be sentenced on December 20.