(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A federal jury found a Colorado Springs man guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and Possession of Methamphetamine with the Intent to Distribute.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado, 56-year-old Thomas O’Hara II was arrested in June of 2021 after investigators executed several search warrants in Colorado Springs.

At O’Hara’s home, investigators found one-and-a-half pounds of methamphetamine, one pound of heroin, approximately 800 fentanyl pills, two loaded handguns, and drug trafficking paraphernalia. At O’Hara’s wife’s apartment, investigators found and seized $112,027 in cash and additional drug trafficking paraphernalia. Finally, at a third residence associated with O’Hara, investigators located six-and-a-half pounds of methamphetamine.

O’Hara’s trial concluded on March 1, 2023, where the jury found O’Hara guilty of Possession of Methamphetamine, but found him not guilty of Possessing Heroin and Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute. Each count for which he was found guilty will carry a sentence of no less than 10 years and up to life in prison.

O’Hara will be sentenced on Oct. 25, 2023.