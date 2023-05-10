(DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo.) — A 25-year-old Colorado Springs man has been found guilty of multiple charges in a 2022 crash in Castle Rock that killed two teenagers and critically injured a third.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s (DA) Office said in a press release that Ricky Avalos-Trujillo was driving southbound on the I-25 frontage road near Castle Rock when he crashed into a truck carrying four teenagers. The two teens killed were later identified by the Douglas County Coroner’s Office as Audrey Todd and Colton Bellamy. Both were 17 years old.

When questioned by the Colorado State Patrol, Avalos-Trujillo admitted he had fallen asleep behind the wheel. Troopers noted that he had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech and his breath smelled like alcohol.

Avalos-Trujillo’s blood alcohol concentration (BAC) test came back at .091, over the legal limit, and he also had THC from marijuana in his system.

“While the defendant admitted to consuming alcohol prior to this crash, he failed to take responsibility for his actions that night,” Deputy District Attorney Sherri Giger said. “Parents should never have to bury their children and this defendant robbed two families of getting to see their child graduate high school and start their career.”

Courtesy: 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office

Avalos-Trujillo was charged and convicted of the following offenses:

Two counts of Vehicular Homicide-DUI

Vehicular Assault-DUI

Two counts of Careless Driving Resulting in Injury

Two counts of Careless Driving Resulting in Death

He faces up to 30 years in prison. Sentencing is set for July 14.

“Audrey and Colton were about to begin their senior year of High School when this preventable tragedy occurred,” Senior Deputy District Attorney Meghan Gallo said. “While no sentence will bring these children back to their parents, I hope this conviction brings some closure to Audrey and Colton’s friends and family.”