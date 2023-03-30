(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A Colorado Springs man has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to a press release from the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), 49-year-old Jonathan Grace is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with Civil Disorder, a felony, and related misdemeanor offenses.

Court documents state that on Jan. 6, Grace was among rioters who repeatedly engaged in violence against law enforcement officers guarding the Capitol. He entered the tunnel on the Lower West Terrace at approximately 3:12 p.m., making his way into the mob of rioters who were coordinating pushes against police officers while they yelled “heave ho!” and “push!”

Documents state that while Grace joined in collective pushes, one police officer screamed in pain as the weight of the rioters’ pinned him between a shield and a door. Grace briefly exited the tunnel to hand his beanie and backpack to a nearby rioter and quickly re-entered the tunnel a second time where he made his way to the front of the rioters pushing against police officers.

After officers cleared rioters out of the tunnel, documents show Grace remained near the mouth of the tunnel, where he watched as rioters dragged an officer out of the tunnel and brutally attacked him. Then, Grace joined the rioters in collectively pushing against the police line in the tunnel.

Grace finally left the tunnel after being sprayed with a chemical irritant.

Courtesy: Federal Bureau of Investigations

Grace was arrested on Thursday, March 30 in Denver, and was expected to make his first appearance in District Court in Denver the same day.

He is facing charges of felony Civil Disorder, as well as misdemeanor charges of Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building, Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building, Obstructing or Impeding Passage through the Capitol Building, and Engaging in an Act of Physical Violence on Capitol Grounds.