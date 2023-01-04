(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) said one man has been arrested in connection to a wrong-way head-on crash that happened just before Midnight on Tuesday, Jan. 3 on South Powers Boulevard, while the search continues for a second suspect.

EPSO said 26-year-old Chase Sellers was located by deputies the night of the crash, with help from the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) and Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). He was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and upon his release, was booked into the El Paso County Jail on multiple charges including; First Degree Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft, Theft of License Plate, Accessory to a Crime, two counts of Eluding, and Obstructing a Peace Officer.

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

According to EPSO, the crash happened after deputies in the area of South Powers Boulevard and Milton E. Proby Parkway tried to pull over a stolen white Chevrolet Colorado truck. The truck did not stop and instead ran a red light. EPSO said a sergeant called off the chase due to safety concerns for other drivers in the area.

Then, around 11:51 p.m., two deputies saw the same truck heading north on Powers near Airport Road, and once again tried to pull the truck over. The truck then traveled in the wrong direction in the southbound lanes of Powers, causing a head-on crash with a Jeep. EPSO said deputies immediately coordinated medical response for the people involved in the crash.

The driver and a passenger of the stolen truck ran from the crash on foot, and were pursued by deputies, who captured Sellers. Another passenger in the truck was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The second suspect, 34-year-old Kenneth Kaufman-Magallanez, is still at large and wanted for felony and misdemeanor crimes.

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

EPSO asked anyone with information regarding Kaufman-Magallanez’s whereabouts to contact EPSO through their non-emergency line at (719) 390-5555 or their Tip Line at (719) 520-7777.