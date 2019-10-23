Son accused of stuffing mother’s dead body in suitcase makes court appearance

Pueblo Police have identified the remains of a woman found inside a suitcase last week.

PUEBLO, Colo. — The man accused of killing his mother and later disposing of her body by stuffing it in a suitcase and tossing it in a dumpster made his first court appearance Wednesday.

Anthony Cuevas, 36, is charged in connection to the death of 58-year-old Maria Agnes Cuevas-Garcia.

Pueblo police say the victim is Cuevas’ mother.

Cuevas has been charged with first-degree murder and a parole violation.

On Wednesday, he appeared for the first time in court through video.

Judge Kimberly Jo Karn approved a motion to allow more time for additional charges to be filed.

His next court appearance is scheduled for October 30 at 9 a.m.