(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — Six men were arrested in February in El Paso County following an investigation into internet luring and exploitation of children.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit, which is comprised of detectives from CSPD and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO), as well as members of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the US Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID), conducted a three-day joint undercover investigation into people who had lured or exploited minors using the internet.

CSPD said a total of six adult men were arrested between Feb. 9 – 11 as a result of this investigation.

31-year-old Aaron Thompson

31-year-old Mark Gasgonia

30-year-old Richard Castro

46-year-old Travis Anderson

23-year-old Noah Casady

58-year-old Steven Marks

CSPD encouraged the public to continue making tips to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s (NCMEC) CyberTipline.

The CyberTipline is the nations centralized reporting system for the online exploitation of children, and CSPD said anyone can make reports of suspected online exploitation of children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or at report.cybertip.org.