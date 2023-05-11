(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested a man after shots were fired in the afternoon of Wednesday, May 10.

According to CSPD, on Wednesday, at around 3 p.m. officers were called to the 4900 block of Turquoise Circle near Oro Blanco Drive and Austin Bluffs Parkway about shots fired.

When officers arrived they learned that 42-year-old Scott Martinez had allegedly fired a gun at least once causing property damage in a neighboring house. Police say no one was injured.

Officers attempted to contact Martinez for several hours and got a search warrant for the area. After contact with police Martinez surrendered peacefully.

CSPD said Martinez is facing charges of Illegal Discharge of a Firearm, Prohibited Use of Weapons, and Criminal Mischief.