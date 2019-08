COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the person who fired shots into a central Colorado Springs home Monday night, injuring a woman inside.

Police said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at a home on Querida Drive, which is in the area of Palmer Park Boulevard and Chelton Road. Police said someone fired shots into the home, hitting the victim. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No suspects have been identified.