Shots fired during robbery at southeastern Colorado Springs business

Police are investigating after shots were fired during a robbery at a southeastern Colorado Springs pawn shop Thursday. / Mike Duran – FOX21 News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — No one was injured when shots were fired during a robbery at a southeastern Colorado Springs pawn shop Thursday, according to police.

Police said the robbery happened just before noon at the EZPAWN in the area of Circle Drive and Monterey Road. Two suspects went inside the store while a third remained in the car, according to police. Multiple shots were fired inside the store, according to police. The robbers got away with cash and jewelry.

