COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — No one was injured when shots were fired outside a bar in northern Colorado Springs Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police said it happened around 2:45 a.m. outside a bar in the area of Academy Boulevard and Montebello Drive. Two people got into an argument inside the bar, then went outside, where they shot at each other, according to police.

Police said no one was injured by the shots.

No arrests have been made.