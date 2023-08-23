(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An attempted robbery in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Aug. 23 led to shots fired in a parking lot, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said on Wednesday at around 4:03 a.m. officers were called to the 7900 block of Silicon Heights, near the intersection of Constitution Avenue and Marksheffel Road about a disturbance.

Officers learned multiple suspects entered a business and attempted to take items from the store and were confronted by the clerk. Police said while in the parking lot, the suspects fired several rounds from a handgun.

CSPD said the suspects were not located and no injuries were reported.