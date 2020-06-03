Shots fired during assault in northeastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Shots were fired during a disturbance in northeastern Colorado Springs Tuesday evening, according to police.

Police said it happened around 8:45 p.m. in the area of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Barnes Road. A group of men got into a fight, and one person was hit in the head with a handgun, according to police. The victim and another witness told police the suspects had also fired several shots into the air.

The suspects left the area in a newer black Chevrolet Impala sedan, according to police.

No arrests have been made.