Shots fired at house party in Green Mountain Falls

GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS, Colo. — Deputies are investigating after shots were fired at a house party in Green Mountain Falls early Sunday morning, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the shots were fired around 12:30 a.m. Sunday at a house party on Ute Pass Avenue. Deputies said two groups of people got into a fight at the party, and one of the groups left. The group then returned and fired shots at the house. Someone in the area of the house returned fire, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said several bullets hit the house and other structures in the area. No one was injured by the shots.

Deputies said they have no reason to believe there is any threat to the public. There’s no word on whether any suspects have been arrested.