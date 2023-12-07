(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a home was shot at by unidentified suspects on the evening of Thursday, Dec. 7.

According to CSPD, officers responded at 8:15 p.m. on Thursday to a shots fired call in the 8200 block of Telegraph Drive, just southwest of the intersection of Research Parkway and North Powers Boulevard.

CSPD said unidentified suspects drove by the home and fired at least one round into a building. Fortunately, no one was injured.

CSPD did not say any suspects were arrested, though the investigation is ongoing.