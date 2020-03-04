Shot fired during overnight robbery at northeastern Colorado Springs store

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — No one was injured when a shot was fired during a robbery at a northeastern Colorado Springs store early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police said the robbery happened around 2:45 a.m. at a business on Dublin Boulevard just east of Powers Boulevard. Police said two people, one of whom was armed with two guns, entered the store. The armed suspect confronted the lone clerk and demanded cash, according to police. While behind the counter, the suspect became agitated and fired a shot, according to police.

No one was injured. The robbers got away with cash.

No suspects have been arrested.