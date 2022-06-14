AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police say a suspect in a shooting near Bass Pro Shops in Denver led officers on a chase through Aurora that ended in a serious crash on Interstate 225 and multiple injuries, including a gunshot wound.

The rush-hour crash involved seven vehicles, including a big rig, a cement truck and a Denver Police Department vehicle, according to Aurora Police Department spokesperson Matthew Longshore. A total of six people — including two Denver police officers and the shooting suspect — were transported to the hospital.

The shooting suspect appears to have suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was “in serious condition with life-threatening injuries,” Longshore said.

“We don’t have any evidence at this point to suggest that any shots were fired by officers,” Longshore said.

All others involved in the crash suffered “minor” injuries.

I-225 southbound was fully closed at Colfax Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. and did not reopen until after 9:30 p.m.

A total of five people were hurt, including two Denver police officers, after a chase ended in a crash on Interstate 225. (Credit: Aurora Police Department)

Bass Pro Shops shooting suspect leads police on chase

One person was hospitalized in the shooting in the parking lot of Bass Pro Shops in the 7900 block of East Northfield Boulevard. It happened around 12:05 p.m., according to the Denver Police Department.

Hours later, police spotted a vehicle believed to be connected to the shooting, Longshore said. The chase then began around 4:30 p.m. near Tower Road and East 46th Avenue.

The chase went southbound on Tower Road to Interstate 70 and then southbound on I-225, Longshore said. About five minutes later, the chase ended on I-225 just south of the East 17th Avenue exit when police executed a “PIT” maneuver. That’s shorthand for “pursuit intervention technique,” which is a moved to disable a target vehicle.

“After the PIT maneuver, multiple different vehicles were struck, but it ultimately stopped the suspect’s ability to continue fleeing. Officers approached the suspect’s vehicle after it crashed and located a man driving the vehicle, and only occupant, suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Aurora Police said.

The 17th Judicial District’s Critical Incident Response Team will be involved in the investigation.

The Denver investigation into the Bass Pro Shops shooting continues.

Watch the full news conference with Aurora Police on FOX31 NOW.