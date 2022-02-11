Shooting near Wagner Park leaves one man injured, at least two suspects on the run

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man is recovering after being shot while Colorado Springs police work to find the shooters.

Just before 8 p.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of E Pikes Peak Avenue, which is near Wagner Park, for a reported shooting.

3700 E Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80909. Image courtesy of Google Maps

Officers arrived on the scene and located a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers provided medical aid to the victim, and he was transported to a local hospital. At last report, he is in stable condition.

A witness told police there were at least two suspects involved in the shooting, however, they fled before police arrived.

Detectives from the Homicide/Assault Unit responded and have assumed the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local