Shooting near Wagner Park leaves one man injured, at least two suspects on the run

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man is recovering after being shot while Colorado Springs police work to find the shooters.

Just before 8 p.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of E Pikes Peak Avenue, which is near Wagner Park, for a reported shooting.

3700 E Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80909. Image courtesy of Google Maps

Officers arrived on the scene and located a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers provided medical aid to the victim, and he was transported to a local hospital. At last report, he is in stable condition.

A witness told police there were at least two suspects involved in the shooting, however, they fled before police arrived.

Detectives from the Homicide/Assault Unit responded and have assumed the investigation.