COLORADO SPRINGS — One person is injured following a shooting near the skate park at Memorial Park on Tuesday.

The Sand Creek division of the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said the call came in at 8:32 p.m. of shots fired near the skate park on Pikes Peak Avenue.

Police said possibly five suspects drove away from the area in a black SUV. One gun shot victim showed up at Memorial Hospital.

This is a developing situation and we have a crew heading to the scene to learn more information.