(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a homicide that happened in the 2000 block of North Hudson Avenue in the evening hours of Tuesday, June 27.

PPD said on Tuesday a little after 8 p.m. officers were called to the 2000 block of N. Hudson Ave. near Highway 50 about a shooting, when officers arrived they found a man dead. Detectives were called and are investigating the incident as a homicide.

According to PPD, this is an active and ongoing investigation and is the 11th homicide in Pueblo this year.

If anyone has information about this incident, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department Communication Center at (719) 553-2502, or Detective Jeff Shay at (719) 553-2445. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or on Pueblo Crime Stoppers website. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.