(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is searching for a trailer that was taken last week from a West Park home. PCSO tweeted about the missing trailer on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

PCSO said the trailer has a built-in pizza oven and was taken on Thursday, Sept. 29. PCSO said if you see the trailer, or know anything about the crime, you should call (719) 583-6250, or Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867.