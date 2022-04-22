COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found as a possible homicide.

On Thursday April 21st, at approximately 4:57 p.m., the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communications center received a report of a deceased male lying on the side of the road in the 20000 block of Longhorn Point. This area is located in unincorporated El Paso County within Hanover, Colorado.

Deputies responded to the area and found the body of a man.

Detectives are investigating the death. The Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone with information regarding this case to call their Tip Line at 719-520-7777. Any information may prove valuable in solving the case. No tip is too small, local residents are asked about possible suspicious vehicles or people they may have seen in or around the area on the date of the crime.