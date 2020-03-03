Sheriff’s office identifies man killed at Colorado Springs Carl’s Jr.

Law enforcement officers investigate a shooting in the drive-thru of the Carl’s Jr. at Powers Boulevard and Galley Road Thursday morning. / Craig Denton Jr. – FOX21 News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man who was shot and killed by an off-duty police officer in a Carl’s Jr. drive-thru Thursday.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday in the drive-thru of the restaurant at Powers Boulevard and Galley Road.

>> READ MORE: Police: Off-duty officer shoots, kills man outside Colorado Springs Carl’s Jr.

The sheriff’s office, who is investigating the shooting, said the officer called 911 to report the shooting. He told the dispatcher he was in the drive-thru when an unknown man broke into his car and threatened him with a weapon. The off-duty officer then fired at least one shot, hitting and killing the man.

The man who died has been identified as Desmond Hayes, 28.

The officer who fired the shot has been identified as Lucas Aragon. Aragon has been with the Colorado Springs Police Department since July 2017.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.