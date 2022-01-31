Sheriff’s Office arrests impaired driver who attempted to assault and bite deputies

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.– On Sunday, Jan. 30, around 8:30 a.m., an El Paso County Sheriff’s Office sergeant was traveling east on Platte Avenue near Don Juan Avenue.

She was flagged down by an unknown male standing in the center median next to a white sedan. The unknown male said the driver was unconscious and not responding.



The sergeant could see the driver was breathing but was unresponsive. The vehicle doors were locked, and the car was running. The driver was identified as Yolanda Searl, age 40.

After several attempts to get Searl to respond, she eventually lifted her head and attempted to drive off. The sergeant gave loud commands for her to stop. She stopped the car and then drove off pulling into a parking lot of a store located on Platte Avenue. She again temporarily stopped then continued toward the intersection of Pikes Peak Avenue and Circle Drive.



Another EPSO sergeant located Searl at Pikes Peak Avenue and Circle Drive where she was found passed out in her vehicle. The sergeant began giving loud verbal commands.



She drove off traveling west on Pikes Peak Avenue, pulling into a parking lot in the 2700 block of South Academy Boulevard where she continued to stop and start again until she eventually came to a stop near Printers Parkway.



Searl was apprehended and taken to a local hospital by a deputy where she tried to escape and attempted to bite the deputy several times.



After medical clearance, Searl was transported to the El Paso County Jail where she continued to fight with deputies.

She was eventually booked in and charged with the following: Driving Under the Influence, Vehicular Eluding, Assault on a Peace Officer x4, Reckless Driving, and Escape.



Impaired driving is a crime and can cause accidents that could lead to death. Impaired drivers often pay significant fines, lose their license, and face higher insurance costs.