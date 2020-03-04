Sheriff’s office again seeking information in 2017 homicide of Tim Watkins

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is renewing its call for information about the 2017 homicide of mountain biker Tim Watkins.

Watkins was found dead just off the Limbaugh Trail near Mount Herman Road on September 17, 2017. He was last seen alive on the morning of September 14, when he headed out for a bike ride in the Palmer Lake area.

Map of the Mount Herman area provided by El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

An autopsy determined Watkins had been shot at least once.

The sheriff’s office said Wednesday that they have received many tips and have followed up on all of them. They have identified persons of interest, but have not named any suspects.

“This case remains an active and open investigation, and all leads will be vetted,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Anyone with information about Watkins’ death is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 719-520-6666 or contact Detective Brklich at 719-520-7229.