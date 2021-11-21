Suspect in custody following standoff and stabbing in Colorado Springs; shelter in place order lifted

Standoff underway following stabbing in Colorado Springs; tactical units negotiating with suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS — People are being ordered to shelter in place after heavy police presence was reported on the 6800 block of Defoe Avenue, near King Elementary School.

UPDATE: According to EPSO, the suspect has been arrested and the shelter in place order has been lifted.

UPDATE: According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO), Colorado Springs Police received a call from a woman at King Elementary School just after 3:30 a.m., who said she had been stabbed.

The man responsible for the stabbing fled to a home in the 6800 block of Defoe Avenue.

The woman has been taken to an area hospital; her condition is unknown.

Currently, authorities are in the middle of a standoff with the suspect. Tactical units have been brought in to help with negotiations.

At the time of this report, the shelter in place order is still underway.

This is a developing story. FOX21 will continue to update.

ORIGINAL: The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has told residents to stay inside their homes, close their doors and windows, and stay away from exterior walls.

There is now a shelter in place order for residents within a quarter mile radius of the 6800 block of Defoe Avenue. Please stay inside your homes, close doors and windows, and stay away from exterior walls. If you are outside of the area, stay away. https://t.co/PuBog1pihN pic.twitter.com/y8br67CO5u — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) November 21, 2021

FOX21 will update as more information becomes available.