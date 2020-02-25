Shelter in place issued for portion of southern Colorado Springs neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A shelter-in-place advisory was issued for residents living within one block of a southern Colorado Springs address Tuesday afternoon.

Around 12 p.m., police sent an emergency alert to residents within one block of the 1000-block of Florence Avenue. That’s in the area of Lake Avenue and Southgate Road. The alert advised residents to shelter in place due to police activity in the area.

No details about the police activity were immediately available.

