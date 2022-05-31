JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a juvenile is on the loose after escaping the Platte Valley Youth Facility and stabbing a correctional officer at the dentist on Tuesday morning.

The Edgewater Police Department is asking people near 44th Avenue in Lakeside to shelter in place.

It happened at 5801 W. 44th Ave. in Lakeside at a dentist office around 9:30 a.m.

Police are searching for 17-year-old Juan Ocegueda. He is wearing a white or green shirt and tan pants. This photo was taken of Ocegueda earlier this morning.

Ocegueda is described as:

5 feet 6 inches tall to 5 feet 9 inches tall

118-130 pounds

Black hair

Brown eyes

The sheriff’s office said Ocegueda was shackled and not handcuffed during a dental procedure.

Juan Ocegueda

The guard’s condition is unknown at this time. The sheriff’s office said the guard was stabbed multiple times. The guard is a correctional officer at the youth facility, according to the sheriff’s office.

There is a large police presence in Lakeside. Please avoid the area. Police are doing a yard-by-yard search for Ocegueda.

Centennial Elementary School is on a Secure Perimeter due to the search. The children were enjoying their Field Day before they had to be brought indoors, the school said.

The school is located at 4665 Raleigh St. in Denver.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.