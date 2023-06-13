(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) is notifying the community that 39-year-old Tad Michael Johnson, who has been classified as a “Sexually Violent Predator” has moved to an address in the Fountain area.

According to FPD, Johnson’s criminal history shows he was convicted of Felony Sexual Assault on a Child in 2019, Sexual Contact – No Consent 2019, and numerous other felonies.

Courtesy: Fountain Police Department

FPD said Johnson is registered and living at 6664 Provincial Drive. He is described as a black man, 6’0″, 223 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is currently the only SVP registered with FPD and living in the community.

FPD will make all reasonable efforts to ensure that Johnson registers as a sex offender and that he understands his responsibilities as such.