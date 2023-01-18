(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A former Bible study teacher at a church in Colorado Springs has pleaded guilty to Sexual Assault on a Child by One in a Position of Trust.

64-year-old Carlton Ranquist was arrested in April of 2022 after months of investigation by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Crimes Against Children Unit. CSPD said the investigation was launched after a report of a sexual assault on a child occurring between 2015 and 2017.

During the investigation, detectives identified a second child victim of sexual abuse that occurred between 2008 and 2010. On April 13, 2022, an arrest warrant was issued for Ranquist for two counts of Sexual Assault on a Child by One in a Position of Trust and two counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child.

Ranquist was living in St. Albans, Maine at the time and was arrested and taken into custody on April 20 by the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office. Ranquist was then extradited to Colorado Springs.

The investigation revealed that around 2013, when Ranquist lived in Colorado Springs, he had volunteered as a Bible Study teacher at Colorado Springs Central Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Colorado Springs.

Court documents show that Ranquist pleaded guilty to Sexual Assault on a Child on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. He is due back in court on Apr. 11 for sentencing.