Seven-time, multi-state convicted felon arrested in Pueblo for the 15th time for distributing drugs

PUEBLO, Colo. — A repeat offender has been arrested for the 15th time by the Pueblo Police Department after police say he became involved in criminal activity and violated his probation requirements.

On Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, Pueblo Police detectives from the Criminal Intelligence Section (CIS) were conducting surveillance on Kevin Nagl, 35, after they received information that Nagl was involved in criminal activity and not abiding by his parole agreement.

According to Pueblo police, Nagl is a seven-time, multi-state convicted felon and was recently paroled on November 23, 2021. Nagl has felony convictions for Burglary, Theft x2, Menacing, Eluding x2, and Possession of a Weapon by Previous Offender.

He was featured twice on the FBI Safe Streets Program and has been arrested by Pueblo Police 14 times as an adult.

Nagl was contacted in the 800 block of E. 4th St. with the help of parole officers. Detectives found one pound of suspected methamphetamine, a small amount of suspected heroin, and $500 in cash in Nagl’s backpack.

Nagl was arrested and booked into Pueblo County Detention Center for Possession with Intent to Distribute – Schedule I (methamphetamine), Driving Under Restraint, Fictitious Plates, and placed on a parole hold.