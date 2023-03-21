Seven stolen cars recovered, seven arrested in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) and several other law enforcement agencies recovered seven stolen cars and arrested seven people as part of an ongoing attempt to combat crime surrounding auto theft.

PPD said on Twitter that the Colorado State Patrol, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, local Parole, Canon City Police Department, and Fountain Police Department joined PPD in combining their efforts to find and recover stolen cars in Pueblo. One of the cars recovered was found to have been associated with an eluding case in Denver, PPD said.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Along with the recoveries, PPD said seven arrests were made with another having charges referred to Pueblo’s local District Attorney’s Office. Drugs and a stolen gun were also found, and the person arrested for those crimes was booked as a Previous Offender in Possession of a Weapon.

PPD reminded the public to lock their doors and never leave keys or valuables in your car, as they may attract criminals and increase your chances of becoming a victim of car theft.