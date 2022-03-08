COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Seven people have been arrested after authorities they participated in an auto theft deployment in Colorado Springs.

During the deployment, five occupied stolen vehicles were located and recovered. New charges for motor vehicle theft resulted from four of the five recovered vehicles. The following individuals were arrested and charged:

Jesse Aguilar , 31, was charged with Motor Vehicle Theft.

Emily Hendrickson, 37, was arrested on four outstanding felony warrants.

Reese Sorenson, 35, was arrested on one felony warrant, one misdemeanor warrant, and charged with Motor Vehicle Theft.

Brianna Gilliand, 28, was arrested on four felony warrants and three misdemeanor warrants.

Levi Ortivez-Martinez, 21, was arrested on a felony warrant and charged with Motor Vehicle Theft.

Carlos Gonzales, 50, was arrested on 2 felony warrants and one misdemeanor warrant.

Patrick Allen, 27, was arrested on a felony warrant and charged with Motor Vehicle Theft.

Aguilar, Hendrickson, Sorenson, and Allen are all parolees. According to police, Ortivez-Martinez has been arrested for motor vehicle theft four times since August 2021.

Several agencies were involved in this bust including the Colorado Springs Police, the Colorado State Patrol, and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.