COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Crash occurred at Academy and Bijou diverting all southbound Academy traffic onto Platte and all northbound traffic onto Pikes Peak.

All SB Academy traffic will be diverted onto Platte and all NB Academy traffic will be diverted onto Pikes Peak due to a crash at Academy/Bijou. Please avoid the area and plan for alternate routes. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) July 24, 2019

Due to the accident CSPD warns drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Due to traffic accident at Bijou and Academy, please seek alternate routes since the intersection may be closed for a few hours — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) July 24, 2019

Police are currently investigating the 3-car crash due to a driver possibly being under the influence of alcohol.

The intersection to open within the next two hours.