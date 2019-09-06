September 6 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Obie Apodaca-Carlson, 24, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’11”, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Apodaca-Carlson has a no bond warrant for Identity Theft which includes ID Theft – Uses Info to Obtain and Criminal Possession of a Financial Device.

Jesus Jaramillo-Wilson, 24, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’07”, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Jaramillo-Wilson has two warrants for Failure to Appear which include Violation of Bail Bond Conditions, Violation of a Protection Order-Criminal, Careless Driving and Failure to Report an Accident-Call Police. Jesus also has a no bond warrant for Contempt of Court which includes Violation of a Protection Order-Criminal and Violation of a Protection Order-Civil. His total bond amount is $15,200.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.