COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance finding its weekly featured fugitives.

Any information on the location of the following people can be reported by calling (719) 634-STOP.

Information leading to the arrest of one of these individuals could result in a reward of up to $1,000 cash.

TASHON JESSIE AUSBORNE is a Black Male, 19 years old, 5’9” tall, and 140 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. AUSBORNE is wanted for Escape and Burglary.

ISAIAH KENNAN BIGLOW is a Black Male, 25 years old, 6’ tall, and 165 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. BIGLOW is wanted for Second Degree Assault, Possession of Weapon by Previous Offender, Witness/Victim Retaliation, Burglary of a Motor Vehicle, Motor Vehicle Theft, Violation of Protection Order, Theft, Harassment and Failure to Comply on Sexual Assault.

NATHAN RYAN BOOMSLITER is a White Male, 18 years old, 6’1” tall, and 200 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. BOOMSLITER is wanted for Escape and Sexual Assault.

JACINTO JONATHAN GONZALEZ is a White Male, 48 years old, 5’9” tall, and 172 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. GONZALEZ is wanted for Burglary, False Information to a Pawn Broker and Failure to Appear.

HALE POLOA is an Asian Pacific Male, 20 years old, 5’8” tall, and 130 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. POLOA is wanted for Assault 2-Strangulation, False Imprisonment, Child Abuse and Harassment.

JACOB ADAM SAUNDERS is a White Male, 23 years old, 5’9” tall, and 125 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. SAUNDERS is wanted for Assault on a Peace Officer, Vehicular Eluding, Criminal Mischief, Criminal Impersonation, Obstruction, DUI, Reckless Driving, Leaving Scene of Accident, Drug Possession and Possession of Weapon by Previous Offender.