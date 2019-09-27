September 27 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

John Garnier, 28, who was previously featured on 06-21-2019, is described as a Hispanic man, 6’ tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Garnier has a warrant for Failure to Appear which includes Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender. His bond is $25,000.

Willie Segura, 39, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’09”, 230 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Segura has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.