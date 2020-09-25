September 25 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

Crime
Frankie Cifredo and Franklin Kaber / Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Frankie Cifredo, 27, is described as a Hispanic man, 6’06”, 310 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Cifredo has three warrants for Failure to Appear which include the following charges: Possession of a Controlled Substance x2, Vehicle Theft, Violation of Bail Bond Conditions, and Violation of a Protection Order. His total bond amount is $75,000.

Franklin Kaber, 22, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’10”, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Kaber has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Vehicle Theft.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.

