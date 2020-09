COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance finding its weekly featured fugitives.

Any information on the location of the following people can be reported by calling (719) 634-STOP.

Information leading to the arrest of one of these individuals could result in a reward of up to $1,000 cash.

TREVON ANTHONY ARNELL is a Black Male, 20 years old, 5’11” tall, and 140 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. ARNELL is wanted for Burglary x2, Robbery x2, Menacing x3, DUI and Assault.

ISAIAH KENNAN BIGLOW is a Black Male, 25 years old, 6’ tall, and 165 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. BIGLOW is wanted for Assault x2, Possession of a Weapon by Previous Offender, Witness/Victim Retaliation, Burglary of Motor Vehicle, Motor Vehicle Theft, Violation of Protection Order, Theft and Harassment.

CHRISTOPHER COLE is a White Male, 43 years old, 6’2” tall, and 217 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. COLE is wanted for 2nd Degree Assault, Menacing, and Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft.

LARAY DIONZA FOWLER is a Black Female, 34 years old, 5’7” tall, and 145 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. FOWLER is wanted for Robbery and Failure to Appear.

HANK HARRIS is an Asian Male, 50 years old, 5’6” tall, and 180 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. HARRIS is wanted for Controlled Substance Possession and Menacing.

BRANDON HOLMQUIST is a White Male, 29 years old, 5’9” tall, and 160 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. HOLMQUIST is wanted for Kidnapping, Theft, Assault x3, Criminal Mischief, Violation of Protection Order, Child Abuse, Weapon Possession and Controlled Substance.

JESHUA DEMPSY PIVARAL-LOPEZ is a White Male, 31 years old, 5’8” tall, and 290 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. PIVARAL-LOPEZ is wanted for Child Prostitution and Exploitation of a Child.

ERICKA BEVERLY SANCHEZ is a White Female, 29 years old, 5’6” tall, and 135 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. SANCHEZ is wanted for Motor Theft, Attempt to Influence, Criminal Impersonation, Theft, ID Theft and Controlled Substance.

JACOB ADAM SAUNDERS is a White Male, 23 years old, 5’9” tall, and 125 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. SAUNDERS is wanted for Assault on a Peace Officer, Vehicular Eluding, Criminal Mischief, Criminal Impersonation, Obstruction, DUI, Reckless Driving, Leaving Scene of Accident, Drug Possession and Possession of Weapon by Previous Offender.