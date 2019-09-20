September 20 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Joseph Carrillo, 27, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’06”, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Carrillo has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Assault.

Anthony Sanchez, 39, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’07”, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Sanchez has two warrants for Identity Theft which include the following charges: Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, ID Theft – Uses to Obtain x2, Forgery – Check/Commercial Instrument, Financial Transaction Dev/Unauthorized Use and Theft. His total bond amount is $30,000.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.