September 18 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo's Most Wanted

Fredrick Redfern and Adrien Trujillo / Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Fredrick Redfern, 25, is described as a white man, 5’11”, 190 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Redfern has a no bond warrant for Flight/Escape.

Adrien Trujillo, 23, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’01”, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Trujillo has a no bond warrant for Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft. He has three warrants for Failure to Appear which include the following charges: Trespass 2 – Motor vehicle, Driving Under FRA Suspension, Failure to Show Proof of Insurance and Driving Under Restraint. His total bond amount is $2,000.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.

