COLORADO SPRINGS -- It has been five years to the day, when a Colorado Springs man was reported missing by his family, now his oldest daughter is talking to FOX21 about her dad, and what she misses most.

59-year-old Martin Hobson was last seen on September 7, 2015 in a southeastern Colorado Springs neighborhood, where he lived.

Days later on September 12, 2015 Martin's family members reported him missing. Cold Case detectives with the Colorado Springs Police Department continue to search for answers.

Martin's oldest daughter, Precious Hobson, remembers when her father went missing.