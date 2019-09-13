September 13 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Mark Apodaca, 27, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’09”, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Apodaca has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Larceny. He has a second no bond warrant for Flight/Escape which includes Escape from Felony Conviction. Apodaca has two more warrants for Failure to Appear which include Obstructing a Peace Officer and Traffic Offenses. His total bond amount is $1,200.

Kayleigh Martindale-Gomez, 31, is described as a Hispanic woman, 5’07”, 195 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Martindale-Gomez has a no bond warrant for Failure to Appear which includes Witness/Victim Intimidation and Motor Vehicle Theft. She has a second warrant for Failure to Appear which includes Careless Driving and Failure to Report Accident-Call Police. Her third warrant is an Attempt to Locate. Kayleigh’s bond is $500.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.