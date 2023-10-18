(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — A self-proclaimed Nazi and white supremacist pleaded guilty to weapons charges, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) Denver.

41-year-old Chad Edward Keith was arrested in May after an undercover FBI informant documented Keith’s criminal activities for a year. He was arrested on federal weapons charges for allegedly stockpiling assault weapons and ammunition at his home in Cotopaxi and a rental property in Colorado Springs, despite having been convicted of a felony in 2003.

The plea agreement states that search warrants conducted at both the Colorado Springs and Cotopaxi properties yielded a large amount of weapons and ammunition, including several rifles–one bearing no serial number–as well as high-capacity automatic weapons and 12-guage shotguns.

Courtesy of Fremont County Sheriff’s Office

Court documents also show that Keith had plans to build a school on his Cotopaxi property to give children weapons training and teach an anti-Semitic curriculum.

On Tuesday, Oct. 17, Keith pleaded guilty to being a prohibited person in possession of weapons, according to FBI Denver.

No sentencing date has been announced.