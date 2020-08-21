Second teen suspect facing charges in March shooting in southeastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A second teen suspect is now facing charges in connection with the shooting death of a man in southeastern Colorado Springs earlier this year.

The shooting happened March 23 in a parking lot in the area of Jet Wing Drive and Chelton Road. The victim, 28-year-old Alexis Torres Sosa, died of his injuries three days later.

The first suspect, a 16-year-old boy, was arrested on March 31.

Police said on Wednesday, they obtained a warrant for a second suspect, also a 16-year-old boy. That suspect was already in jail on unrelated charges, according to police.

Police said both suspects are charged with first-degree murder. Their names are not being released because they are juveniles.