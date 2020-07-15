Second teen arrested in connection with Fountain home invasion, car thefts

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A second teenage suspect has been arrested in connection with a crime spree in Fountain last week, according to police.

The crime spree happened July 5 and 6. Police said it involved two car thefts, a home invasion robbery, a police chase, and 22 car break-ins. A 13-year-old suspect was arrested Friday in connection with the crimes.

Police said another suspect, a 15-year-old boy, was arrested Tuesday. There’s no word on exactly what charges he faces.

Police said they are still investigating the crimes and working to identify more suspects.