Second teen arrested in connection with Fountain home invasion, car thefts

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A second teenage suspect has been arrested in connection with a crime spree in Fountain last week, according to police.

The crime spree happened July 5 and 6. Police said it involved two car thefts, a home invasion robbery, a police chase, and 22 car break-ins. A 13-year-old suspect was arrested Friday in connection with the crimes.

Police said another suspect, a 15-year-old boy, was arrested Tuesday. There’s no word on exactly what charges he faces.

Police said they are still investigating the crimes and working to identify more suspects.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local