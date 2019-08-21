Second suspect pleads guilty in connection with fatal 2018 robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man who was charged in connection with a July 2018 robbery and homicide east of Colorado Springs has pled guilty.

Terrell Hall pled guilty Monday to attempted robbery and first-degree burglary. He faces between 20 and 25 years in prison when he is sentenced October 18.

Hall was one of two suspects arrested in connection with a robbery and homicide at a home on Highway 94 east of Colorado Springs in July 2018. Gustavo Del Sol Sanchez, 47, was killed in the shooting.

The other suspect, Colin Kellet, pled guilty earlier this month to attempted aggravated robbery and first-degree burglary.

