Second suspect charged in 2019 homicide in Colorado Springs

A man has died of injuries sustained in a shooting in Briargate on November 5. / FOX21 News file photo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A second suspect is now facing charges in connection with the 2019 killing of a Colorado Springs man, according to police.

Alijah Vialpando, 19, was shot and injured during a fight in a Briargate parking lot on November 5. He died at the hospital.

On July 8, police identified a second suspect, 21-year-old Gage Kohler of Colorado Springs. Kohler was already in jail on unrelated charges, according to police. He is now charged with first-degree murder in connection with Vialpando’s death.

The first suspect to be identified, 19-year-old Kellen Fortune, was killed in a shootout with federal agents in Billings, Montana in June.