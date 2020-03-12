Second suspect arrested in eastern Colorado Springs murder

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Suspects Randy Bishop (left) and Catherine Sanford (center), and victim Thomas Faircloth (right) / Courtesy El Paso County Sheriff's Office

Suspects Randy Bishop (left) and Catherine Sanford (center), and victim Thomas Faircloth (right) / Courtesy El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a November murder in eastern Colorado Springs.

Thomas Faircloth, 27, was found dead in a vacant lot in the area of Galley Road and Powers Boulevard on November 2. Earlier this week, 35-year-old Randy Bishop was charged with second-degree murder in connection with his death.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office announced they’ve also arrested Catherine Sanford, 32, in connection with the murder. Sanford is charged with accessory to a crime, which is a felony.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local